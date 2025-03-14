Hellebuyck, top line shine as Winnipeg Jets dump Dallas 4-1 to bolster division lead

Send this page to someone via email

The Dallas Stars may have made a lot of noise at the trade deadline, but there’s a reason why they felt the need to go get someone like Mikko Rantanen.

They felt the need to raise their level to match the Winnipeg Jets, and if Friday night was any indication, they’ve got some work still to do.

The Jets’ top line dominated while Connor Hellebuyck was stellar in goal as Winnipeg knocked off the Stars 4-1 in front of a raucous crowd to stretch their lead atop the Central Division to ten points with 15 games remaining.

The Jets got on the board first thanks to an unlikely source. Kyle Connor carried the puck into the Dallas end before sliding it across to Mark Scheifele, who spun back and held the puck while waiting for Dylan Samberg to arrive in the zone. Scheifele hit the trailer and Samberg wired a shot past Jake Oettinger at the 8:01 mark for his fifth of the season and his eighth in 201 career NHL games.

Gabriel Vilardi came oh-so-close to making to making it 2-0 with roughly six minutes to go in the first when he got the puck on a back-door feed and made a move to his backhand, beating Oettinger but he slid his shot off the post.

Winnipeg’s top line wasn’t done attacking, doubling the lead with 2:58 to go in the first. Vilardi battled for the puck in the corner before it arrived on the stick of Scheifele, who sent a short pass to Connor that he whipped through an unsuspecting Oettinger for his 34th of the season.

Dallas wound up outshooting Winnipeg 9-6 in the first but the Jets had the better quality opportunities.

The big game for the Jets’ big guns continued in the second when Connor tallied his second of the game to make it 3-0.

After Josh Morrissey forced a turnover in the Winnipeg end, Scheifele chipped the puck up the boards and Connor collected it just outside the Dallas blue line. Connor waited for Morrissey to enter the play and executed a perfect give-and-go before Connor wired the puck past Oettinger at the 6:43 mark of the second.

With 4:15 left in the middle frame, the first penalty of the contest was finally called as Colin Miller was sent to the box for interference but the Stars couldn’t cash in as the score stayed 3-0 after 40 minutes.

Dallas outshot Winnipeg 8-4 in the second but Hellebuyck kept the sheet clean.

The Jets added on at the 7:26 mark of the third when Morgan Barron tipped a Dylan DeMelo point shot past Oettinger to make it 4-0.

With the game well in hand, the only thing left to determine was whether Hellebuyck would pick up the shutout, and with 3:49 left in the game Mason Marchment broke the goose egg for Dallas.

Still, it was a great game for Hellebuyck, who outdueled his Team USA batterymate by stopping 24 shots while Oettinger turned aside 18 in defeat.

Winnipeg will look to stretch their win streak to three games as they hit the road to face Seattle Sunday evening. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 6 p.m. with the puck dropping just after 8 p.m.