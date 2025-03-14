Menu

Canada

At least 1 person missing after avalanche at Lake Louise Ski Resort

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 7:42 pm
1 min read
Emergency crews working to find people after an avalanche at Lake Louise Ski Resort on Friday, March 14, 2025. View image in full screen
Emergency crews working to find people after an avalanche at Lake Louise Ski Resort on Friday, March 14, 2025. Alberta RCMP
Emergency crews responded to Lake Louise Ski Resort in Alberta on Friday afternoon after an avalanche occurred.

RCMP said the slide at the resort was reported to police around 3:45 p.m.

At this time, it is believed at least one person is unaccounted for with the avalanche, police said just after 5 p.m.

RCMP said its officers are helping to find all people affected, along with the Lake Louise Fire Department, Search and Rescue, local ski patrol, employees of the resort, Alberta Health Services EMS, Parks Canada and STARS Air Ambulance.

Emergency crews working to find people after an avalanche at Lake Louise Ski Resort on Friday, March 14, 2025. View image in full screen
Emergency crews working to find people after an avalanche at Lake Louise Ski Resort on Friday, March 14, 2025. Alberta RCMP

RCMP are asking the public to follow instructions from all first responders and staff of the resort, and to have patience while efforts are made to find and rescue anyone in need.

The Lake Louise RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the location of, or sightings of any stranded persons on or around the Lake Louise Ski Resort.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They also ask the public to report any patrons who should be at the resort, but have not checked in with friends or family.

Emergency crews working to find people after an avalanche at Lake Louise Ski Resort on Friday, March 14, 2025. View image in full screen
Emergency crews working to find people after an avalanche at Lake Louise Ski Resort on Friday, March 14, 2025. Alberta RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3812 or your local police.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and updates are expected.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

