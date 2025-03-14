Canada has a new prime minister — how do Saskatchewan voters feel?

See more sharing options

On Friday, Mark Carney was officially sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister.

As for what impact the leadership change could have on Saskatchewan, the short answer according to one political expert is not much right away.

“The west has been taken for granted for decades, for generations,” said Ken Coates. “I think it’s going to continue.”

In the video above Gates Guarin hears from Saskatchewan voters about their thoughts on Canada’s new prime minister.