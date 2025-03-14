10 Lethbridge residents honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medals

It was a night filled with smiles, laughs and even a few tears. Ten residents of Lethbridge, Alta., received King Charles III Coronation Medals for their lifetime achievements.

Member of Parliament for Lethbridge, Rachael Thomas, presented the awards during a packed ceremony on Thursday evening. However, each recipient was nominated by other members of the community.

“I’m so proud of these individuals for the incredible work that they’ve put in and the difference they make,” said Thomas after the ceremony.

She says some of the recipients were nominated by several separate people, making the decision to select them all the easier. However, in the end, she says it was simply a great night to spend with such outstanding members of the community.

“It’s an incredible honour to be able to recognize, in this case, 10 individuals who go above and beyond to serve this community. They invest their time, their money and their talent, their energy, their expertise and they do it to better the lives of others. They’re not looking for recognition, but certainly to have the opportunity to offer that special medal, that special recognition is just an incredible honour to have that chance.”

It was certainly true that many of the recipients were not looking for awards or a pat on the back. For example, when asked what it was like to receive a small token of gratitude after decades of hard work, Trushar Patel said it was the city that really did the work.

“This country and the community has given me so much and this is my opportunity to give back.”

Patel, hailing from India, has made waves in the medical field during the course of his career. He currently works at the University of Lethbridge.

He says the accolades on display from all the recipients shows what can be accomplished by members of the Lethbridge community.

“Tonight is an example of how we can build community together. How we can work together, how we can support each other, how we can make a really strong community within southern Alberta. We should be proud of what we have and we should really push forward what we can do together,” he said.

Another recipient, who needs little in terms of an introduction in Lethbridge, is Kristine Cassie.

She has spent over four decades supporting those who most need the help. Currently, she is the CEO of the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre. Despite graciously accepting the award, she admits much still needs to be done before she can rest.

“In my office, when I walk in every day, I’ve got two pictures up in my credenza of young people who I knew. One was a staff member who was murdered by an ex partner and another of a young person I worked with when I worked with youth when I was on the front line. She was also murdered by someone who had previously cared for her.

“I look at those pictures every day. Until we can eradicate that, our work isn’t done.”

Cassie says it’s important to take moments like this to understand the importance of empowering each other and working to make the world a better place.

“I think we all have to take that step forward and have that voice so that we can raise other people up, so that we can actually stop these ills from happening in our society,” she said.

She says she will continue to fight until that reality comes to fruition.

“I still think there are a lot of years left to give, which I hope to do.”

Another person who spent decades supporting those in need is Dan Shapiro. He spent nearly 30 years with Habitats for Humanity to ensure families have a roof over their heads.

Similar to Patel, Shapiro says he believes the dedication shown during the ceremony is clear proof that tomorrow can be brighter if we all just work together.

“It’s an honour to get this award, but I want to assure everybody it’s very much a team effort. I’ve got an astounding group of people that I work with. My board, the sub trades, the companies in this city are entirely generous and kind to us. Our program wouldn’t be the success that it is without all of those people, the volunteers and the businesses and they should get this medal as much as me.”