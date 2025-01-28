Lethbridge police chief receives King Charles III Coronation Medal

Lethbridge Police Service Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh received the King Charles III Coronation Medal at a ceremony held in his honour on Monday morning.
Presented by MLA for Lethbridge-East Nathan Neudorf, Mehdizadeh was recognized for his contributions to public safety, crime prevention and community leadership, which have significantly impacted the city since he stepped into his role as chief almost five years ago.
Neudorf says Mehdizadeh’s community-forward approach has changed the way the public sees law enforcement throughout the city.
“He’s brought it back to where it’s a service. It’s not a police force, it’s a service,” said Neudorf.
Mehdizadeh says he’s honoured to receive the award, and shares it with his employees, their families, his family, and all the citizens of Lethbridge.
“It’s about acknowledging the work that we’ve done together over the years, and we will continue to do that work,” said Mehdizadeh.
The King Charles III Coronation Medal is awarded to individuals nationwide who have made a significant contribution to a province, territory or community in Canada. It also recognizes individuals who attained an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada.
