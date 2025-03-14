B.C. premier holds town hall to address public concern over U.S. tariffs

The B.C. government is holding a town hall on Friday to address the public’s concerns about the ongoing U.S. tariff threat.
Premier David Eby and Finance Minister Brenda Bailey will host the town hall, which is happening at Simon Fraser University.
They will hold a media availability after, which will be livestreamed above at 2:15 p.m.
On Thursday, Eby shared details on legislation that provides new tools for the province’s ongoing tariff response, including removing interprovincial trade barriers.
Get breaking National news
The legislation could also be used to apply tolls for vehicles travelling across B.C. to get to Alaska.
Eby said it is needed to deal with the unpredictability of U.S. President Donald Trump without going to the legislature.
“We see this as emergency legislation,” Eby said.
“It’s not everyday legislation, it’s not routine legislation. This is an emergency situation where we need legislative authority.
“We need government authority to do something quickly to minimize damage to the economy, to people, and an unpredictable action from an unpredictable president.”
This story will be updated following Eby and Bailey’s media availability at 2:15 p.m.
Comments