SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. premier holds town hall to address public concern over U.S. tariffs

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 1:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We have to be incredibly nimble’: B.C. announces new legislation in response to escalating U.S. threats'
‘We have to be incredibly nimble’: B.C. announces new legislation in response to escalating U.S. threats
Premier David Eby announced on Thursday that new legislation was introduced in the legislature in response to the escalating threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. government is holding a town hall on Friday to address the public’s concerns about the ongoing U.S. tariff threat.

Premier David Eby and Finance Minister Brenda Bailey will host the town hall, which is happening at Simon Fraser University.

They will hold a media availability after, which will be livestreamed above at 2:15 p.m.

On Thursday, Eby shared details on legislation that provides new tools for the province’s ongoing tariff response, including removing interprovincial trade barriers.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The legislation could also be used to apply tolls for vehicles travelling across B.C. to get to Alaska.

Eby said it is needed to deal with the unpredictability of U.S. President Donald Trump without going to the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier responds to concerns about sweeping new government powers'
B.C. premier responds to concerns about sweeping new government powers
Trending Now

“We see this as emergency legislation,” Eby said.

“It’s not everyday legislation, it’s not routine legislation. This is an emergency situation where we need legislative authority.

“We need government authority to do something quickly to minimize damage to the economy, to people, and an unpredictable action from an unpredictable president.”

This story will be updated following Eby and Bailey’s media availability at 2:15 p.m.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices