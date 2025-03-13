Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. premier to provide update on legislation responding to Trump tariff threats

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 13, 2025 3:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. introduces new retaliatory measure for goods sent to Alaska'
B.C. introduces new retaliatory measure for goods sent to Alaska
The government has introduced a new retaliatory measure for goods sent to Alaska. It's the latest move in a trade war with the U.S. as American President Donald Trump brings new tariffs against Canada. Global's Richard Zussman has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia Premier David Eby is scheduled to provide details of new legislation allowing the province to respond to U.S. tariff threats on Thursday.

Eby and Attorney General Niki Sharma will speak at 12:15 p.m. Global News will stream the briefing live here.

Eby has previously said the legislation will allow the province to apply a toll on trucks transiting the province between Alaska and the continental United States.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The package will also include changes to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers, and give the government “flexibility” to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

The province has already moved to clear U.S. alcohol from provincial liquor store shelves, in retaliation to Trump’s erratic and increasingly damaging tariff threats.

Trump has already imposed 25 per cent import tariffs on all steel and aluminum.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He has also imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian goods and 10 per cent on Canadian energy, though has since partially walked those back.

On March 6, he exempted all CUSMA-compliant trade with Canada and Mexico, including auto parts, from his tariffs until April 2.

Trump has also threatened to apply new tariffs on dairy and lumber on April 2.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices