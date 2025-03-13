B.C. premier to provide update on legislation responding to Trump tariff threats

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia Premier David Eby is scheduled to provide details of new legislation allowing the province to respond to U.S. tariff threats on Thursday.

Eby and Attorney General Niki Sharma will speak at 12:15 p.m. Global News will stream the briefing live here.

Eby has previously said the legislation will allow the province to apply a toll on trucks transiting the province between Alaska and the continental United States.

The package will also include changes to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers, and give the government “flexibility” to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

The province has already moved to clear U.S. alcohol from provincial liquor store shelves, in retaliation to Trump’s erratic and increasingly damaging tariff threats.

Trump has already imposed 25 per cent import tariffs on all steel and aluminum.

He has also imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian goods and 10 per cent on Canadian energy, though has since partially walked those back.

On March 6, he exempted all CUSMA-compliant trade with Canada and Mexico, including auto parts, from his tariffs until April 2.

Trump has also threatened to apply new tariffs on dairy and lumber on April 2.