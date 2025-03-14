18-year-old dies in early morning Stanley Park crash

See more sharing options

A fatal overnight car crash closed Stanley Park Drive on Friday morning between 2nd and 3rd beaches.

Just after 3 a.m., the driver of a white BMW lost control of his vehicle, left the road and crashed into a tree.

Vancouver police said the 18-year-old passenger in the car died at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not think alcohol or drug impairment were involved.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam video are asked to contact the police.