18-year-old dies in early morning Stanley Park crash

A fatal overnight car crash closed Stanley Park Drive on Friday morning between 2nd and 3rd beaches.
Just after 3 a.m., the driver of a white BMW lost control of his vehicle, left the road and crashed into a tree.
Vancouver police said the 18-year-old passenger in the car died at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said they do not think alcohol or drug impairment were involved.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam video are asked to contact the police.
