Traffic

18-year-old dies in early morning Stanley Park crash

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 12:37 pm
1 min read
Teen dies in Stanley Park crash
An 18-year-old has died in an early morning crash in Stanley Park. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A fatal overnight car crash closed Stanley Park Drive on Friday morning between 2nd and 3rd beaches.

Just after 3 a.m., the driver of a white BMW lost control of his vehicle, left the road and crashed into a tree.

Vancouver police said the 18-year-old passenger in the car died at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not think alcohol or drug impairment were involved.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam video are asked to contact the police.

