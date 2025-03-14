Menu

Crime

3 bodies found after Saint John police enter home, investigation underway

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 9:54 am
Saint John Police is shown in this file photo. The Canadian Press.
Saint John Police is shown in this file photo. The Canadian Press.
Saint John, N.B., police are investigating after officers discovered three dead bodies inside a home on Thursday.

Police said the bodies were found around 3:30 p.m. at a house in the lower west side of Saint John. Officers were in the area and were called to do a well-being check at the home.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

When police made entry into the house, they found the bodies of three adults. Their bodies were taken to hospital where autopsies will be scheduled.

“Currently, there is no evidence present that indicates the deaths were criminal in nature,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

