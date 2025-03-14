3 bodies found after Saint John police enter home, investigation underway

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saint John, N.B., police are investigating after officers discovered three dead bodies inside a home on Thursday.

Police said the bodies were found around 3:30 p.m. at a house in the lower west side of Saint John. Officers were in the area and were called to do a well-being check at the home.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When police made entry into the house, they found the bodies of three adults. Their bodies were taken to hospital where autopsies will be scheduled.

“Currently, there is no evidence present that indicates the deaths were criminal in nature,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.