Dauphin, Man. seizure of drugs and guns leads to arrest of multiple suspects: RCMP

Seven suspects were arrested in Dauphin, Man., on Tuesday, RCMP say, after a well-being check led officers to seize guns, cash, meth and cocaine after searching a local home.

Officers were called to an address on 6th Avenue Northeast in the city, where they found a 29-year-old victim with serious injuries who said he was being held against his will.

The man was taken to hospital, and police continued to investigate. A search of the home led to the discovery of more than 78 grams of meth, eight grams of cocaine, multiple guns and Canadian cash.

Suspects ranging in age from 26 to 37, primarily from Dauphin, as well as Ebb and Flow and Shortdale Valley River First Nations, were arrested and charged with a range of weapons and trafficking offences.

Dauphin RCMP, along with the Manitoba West District crime reduction enforcement support team (CREST), continue to investigate.

