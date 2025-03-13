Total lunar eclipse set for Friday in southwestern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A total lunar eclipse is a phenomenon that happens every few years and the next opportunity to see it in Guelph, Ont., will be early Friday morning.

Shortly after midnight, stargazers can catch a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse, or a full worm blood moon.

The origin of the name is two-fold. Orbax Thomas, science communicator with the physics department at the University of Guelph, said the first part of the name references the fact that March is the first month after a long winter where the ground thaws and worms make their way up to the ground’s surface for the birds to eat.

“Because it’s a worm moon and it’s a blood moon, it gives us the most ridiculous astronomical moniker that you’ll have this year,” Thomas said of the lunar eclipse, which last appeared in November 2022. “As the moon enters into the shadow of the earth, it goes dark for a few seconds, but then it becomes red, and it looks blood red and that’s why it’s called blood moon.”

The lunar eclipse will begin shortly after midnight but the best time to see it is between 2:30 and 3 a.m., according to Thomas.

If you’re off for March break, he said you’ll want to get up at around 2:30 a.m. because that’s when the moon will be going into its “red phase.”

Thomas said these kinds of events are an opportunity to engage young people who are interested in science and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“It’s one of these great things that families, friends and groups of people who are together, who are just naturally curious, can get together and just bond over this incredible universe that we live in and take a look up and enjoy the masterpieces it unfolds,” he said.

You don’t have to wear any protective eyewear, but Thomas recommends using binoculars or a telescope to enhance the view.

The next lunar eclipse won’t appear until March 2026.