BC NDP finalize support deal with Greens citing ‘shared priorities’

British Columbia’s NDP government and the provincial Green Party caucus have signed an agreement that consolidates the New Democrats’ hold on the provincial legislature where they have a one-seat majority.

A statement from the NDP caucus says the final deal includes “additional commitment” to consult the Greens on U.S. tariff and trade actions related to “shared initiatives” on housing, health care, transit, environment and social justice.

The agreement says the parties’ top shared priorities include the creation of “tens of thousands” of affordable non-market housing units, as well as a commitment to expand key transit routes to maintain cheap and reliable public transportation.

Interim Green leader Jeremy Valeriote, who is part of a two-person caucus, says in a statement that the deal ensures “a stable government” that puts British Columbians ahead of “political manoeuvring.”

Premier David Eby says the finalization of the agreement means people can expect to see the legislature “work together and make progress on the big challenges” the province is facing.

The basis of the deal was announced in December, committing the two Greens to providing confidence to Eby’s New Democrats, who won 47 seats in B.C.’s 93-seat legislature.

The Official Opposition B.C. Conservatives won 44 seats, but their ranks have thinned to 41 with the recent departure of three members now sitting as Independents.