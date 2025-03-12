Multi-vehicle crash closes Sea to Sky Highway south of Whistler

The Sea to Sky Highway is closed in both directions south of Whistler, B.C.
Drive BC said a multi-vehicle crash happened near the McGuire Road exit around 10 a.m.
The highway is closed between Callaghan Valley Road and Brew Creek Road and traffic is blocked in both directions, according to Drive BC.
The highway does not currently have an estimated time of reopening.
More to come.
