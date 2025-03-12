Jury begins deliberations in sexual exploitation trial of former Saskatchewan education assistant

Send this page to someone via email

Justice Neil Roberston handed out the final instructions to the jury on Tuesday afternoon, who were subsequently sequestered to begin combing through the evidence provided throughout the Stacy Duke trial.

The charges include sexual exploitation of a young person, making sexually explicit material available to a child and child luring.

Duke, who worked at Vibank Regional School as an education assistant at the time of the alleged incidents in the fall of 2022, faces six charges involving two minors, who were once students at the school.

The two accusers claim they received sexual videos and requests for sex from Duke over social media apps.

Duke has admitted to sending one of the youth a sexually explicit video of herself while intoxicated and asking to engage in intercourse, however she denies all the accusations from the second youth.

The jury must now consider the testimony from five witnesses and consider several essential elements and questions related to the offences.

The Crown and defence will return to the Regina Court of King’s Bench once a verdict has been reached. If there is no verdict by Tuesday evening, discussions will continue into Wednesday.