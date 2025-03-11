Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Closing arguments made in trial of former Regina educational assistant

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 1:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Closing arguments made in trial of former educational assistant'
Closing arguments made in trial of former educational assistant
WATCH: The trial of a former education assistant accused of sexual exploitation and other charges is close to wrapping. As Sarah Jones explains, the jury heard closing arguments on Monday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The trial for a former Regina education assistant is close to wrapping, after the jury heard closing arguments from the defence and the crown on Monday.

Stacey Duke, who was 38 at the time, worked as an EA at Vibank Regional School during the alleged incidents in October 2022.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She faces six charges involving two minors who were once students at the school.

The charges include sexual exploitation of a young person, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and child luring.

The male youths claim Duke sent them sexual messages, photos, videos and requests for sex over social media apps.

The jury will begin their deliberations on Tuesday, following final instruction provided by Justice Neil Roberston.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices