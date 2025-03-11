Closing arguments made in trial of former Regina educational assistant

The trial for a former Regina education assistant is close to wrapping, after the jury heard closing arguments from the defence and the crown on Monday.
Stacey Duke, who was 38 at the time, worked as an EA at Vibank Regional School during the alleged incidents in October 2022.
She faces six charges involving two minors who were once students at the school.
The charges include sexual exploitation of a young person, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and child luring.
The male youths claim Duke sent them sexual messages, photos, videos and requests for sex over social media apps.
The jury will begin their deliberations on Tuesday, following final instruction provided by Justice Neil Roberston.
