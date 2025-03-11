Kelowna RCMP say property crime has dropped, businesses say it’s still top of mind

Send this page to someone via email

Two months ago, a truck crashed into Players Choice Sports in Kelowna, B.C., leaving the store ransacked and the business in shambles.

Katie Jenion, the owner, shared the emotional toll of the incident, sayin, “It definitely affected our entire family, and it was scary.”

Despite the setback, the owners pressed on and celebrated the opening of their second location, Players Choice Toys, Cards & Games, just a block away. But with excitement comes the fear that theft issues could follow.

“It is a fear. We stay up, we look at the cameras all the time. We’re always watching. It’s always in the back of our mind. We’ve cancelled weekend plans because we don’t want to be away. It is a bit scary,” said Jenion.

While theft remains a concern, Kelowna RCMP reports a 55-per cent decrease in business break-ins between 2022 and 2024.

The drop comes as a surprise to some business owners.

“I’ve heard from so many business owners that it’s something they’re always worried about. Yes, the police are doing their best, but when it’s small crime, how much can they really do?” said Jenion.

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) also noted ongoing issues.

“We still have that issue happening downtown. I don’t think it’s going to go away as long as we have a significant portion of people in the overnight hours, which is when it happens, on our street,” said DKA Executive Director Mark Burley.

In response, businesses like Wild Kingdom have stepped up their own security measures.

“Inside theft has come way down because I’m really strict. Everybody has to put their bags down and we watch. I’ve got 16 cameras in the store, cameras inside, cameras outside,” said owner Kim Williams.

The improved measures come after ongoing problems downtown.

“Been through a lot of theft, break-ins, holdups, but I’m still here in the same location. Nothing is breaking me down,” said Williams.