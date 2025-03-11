‘This is public safety’: Concerns raised about RCMP dispatcher vacancies

Send this page to someone via email

CUPE 104, the union representing RCMP dispatchers and operators, is sounding the alarm as 43 per cent of jobs are vacant across Canada.

These vacancies are raising concerns about how these could be affecting police and their response time.

“It’s an actual shortage and it’s very worrisome. It’s been going on for a while, and it’s just getting worse,” said Kathleen Hippern, CUPE 104 president.

“I fear that a tragedy is going to happen.”

In Saskatchewan specifically, the vacancy rate has jumped to just under 56 per cent — something Hippern says is a public safety failure.

“This is officer safety. This is public safety. This is the health and well-being of the people that are taking these calls and working these files.”

According to the union, the RCMP commissioner received a recommendation to provide the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) staffing statistics every six months — something they’ve refused to do.

“I’m very discouraged and very disheartened that the RCMP commissioner will not do as the CRCC recommended. It’s not a good thing. And the decisions they’re making without our consultation actually are hurting us,” said Hippern.

Hippern says the RCMP’s refusal to comply with the recommendation raises concerns about their transparency and accountability.

“(It’s) shocking. I mean, this is public safety. So when that call comes in through 911 and that’s brought it to our dispatch, police officers are not going to move unless we can take that call,” said Hippern.

“It doesn’t feel like they care about us, just doesn’t feel like they truly care about public safety and our role within public safety. We don’t feel valued.”

Hippern added these are high-stress jobs when they are fully staffed and with the vacancies it is driving employees to burn out.

“We’re so proud to do this kind of work. But it’s really tough. It’s tough work on a good day if you have 100 per cent staff and we’re finding that we’re doing double the workload, and it’s this snowball effect where people are feeling burnt out and traumatized and leaving the workplace,” said Hippern.

“Oftentimes we talk to people who are feeling suicidal, and we’re often the ones that negotiate a person coming out (during a standoff) or a person not completing suicide that day.”

Among other things, a staff shortage in operators and dispatchers means police response to calls may be delayed. Hippern wants it known the dispatchers are doing their best with the resources provided.

“Just know that your dispatchers in Saskatchewan care and they’re doing the best that they can.”

Global News reached out to Saskatchewan RCMP for comment but received no response by the time of publishing.

The union is calling for a full parliamentary investigation to be launched into the RCMP’s alleged mismanagement of its human resources.

— with files from Josh Gwozdz, Global News