SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

U.S. booze isn’t returning to the LCBO yet. Is prohibition helping in tariff war?

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted March 12, 2025 6:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'How effective are Ontario’s plans to ban U.S. alcohol and cancel Starlink contract in tariff fight?'
How effective are Ontario’s plans to ban U.S. alcohol and cancel Starlink contract in tariff fight?
WATCH: How effective are Ontario's plans to ban U.S. alcohol and cancel Starlink contract in tariff fight?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s short-lived energy surcharge may be on hold as Canada and the United States probe for a breakthrough in their tariff war but American alcohol is not yet returning to the shelves of the LCBO.

On March 4, Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered the LCBO to remove U.S.-made alcohol from its stores and wholesale catalogue as part of a local tariff response package.

He said the move would remain in place until there were “zero tariffs” on Canadian exports to the United States, and underscored that neither pauses nor targeted relief would move the dial.

That stance softened somewhat on Tuesday when Ford paused a surcharge he introduced on Ontario energy sold to the United States. He said the move was a show of goodwill when the Trump administration offered the “olive branch” of a meeting at the White House.

Story continues below advertisement

Alcohol at the LCBO, however, will remain off the shelves until the entire tariff dispute is solved, the premier’s office confirmed to Global News.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The financial impact of the prohibition on U.S. booze remains unclear.

The Ontario government estimates that just under $1 billion of U.S. alcohol was sold by the LCBO last year, across 3,600 different products.

Roughly 48 per cent of those sales was American liquor, of which the LCBO sold 22 million litres last year for $461 million. Wine made up around 42 per cent of the total with 21 million litres sold at $408 million.

Just $7 million worth of U.S. beer was sold by the LCBO last year, according to figures from the LCBO, while the remainder includes direct orders for some retailers and pre-made ready-to drinks.

After American alcohol was wiped from the LCBO, the CEO of Jack Daniels said removing its products from the shelves of stores in Canada and Ontario was “worse” than a tariff — but that Canada accounted for around one per cent of its total sales.

Ford predicted Friday the move would hurt alcohol-related jobs in the United States.

“They’re going to have plants shut down because we’re holding off — which is unfortunate,” the premier said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford said regardless of the economic damage the move does to the United States, it was starting a conversation among voters.

“You think, is alcohol going to make a difference? We talk in politics (about) kitchen table issues. And down there, it’s a massive kitchen table issue.”

Ford travels to Washington, D.C., on Thursday along with federal Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc for a tariff meeting at the White House.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices