2 people charged after $2M worth of illegal cannabis seized in Ontario: police

Provincial police say they’ve charged two people from Mississauga, Ont., after seizing more than 4,000 illegal cannabis plants in the Niagara region.

Police say officers responded to a location on Highway 3 in Wainfleet on Feb. 26, after a referral from Health Canada inspectors who said that cannabis was being illegally grown.

They say officers found 4,098 cannabis plants and just over 15 kilograms of dried and processed cannabis.

Police say the total value of the cannabis is more than $2 million.

A 58-year-old and 35-year-old have been charged with two offences under the Cannabis Act, including possession of the drug for the purpose of distributing.

The charges have not been tested in court and the investigation is ongoing.