Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa, Alberta reach joint $70-million deal for homelessness response

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2025 2:32 pm
1 min read
People sitting outside the Hope Mission homeless shelter in central Edmonton on June 13, 2022. View image in full screen
People sitting outside the Hope Mission homeless shelter in central Edmonton on June 13, 2022. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa and Alberta have reached a new joint $70-million funding agreement to aid the province’s response to homelessness.

Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says the funding is expected to boost shelter capacity, build transitional housing, and support the government’s navigation centres in Edmonton and Calgary.

Those navigation centres serve as a hub where those experiencing homelessness can go to be referred to available supports and services.

Click to play video: 'Data shows how much support being accepted at Edmonton navigation centre'
Data shows how much support being accepted at Edmonton navigation centre
Story continues below advertisement

Nixon says the funding will be split between Alberta’s two major cities, as well as Red Deer and Lethbridge.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The deal will see Ottawa provide the province $35 million over the next two years, which the Alberta government says will be matched with its own funding.

The agreement between the two orders of government was initially reached last fall but with no dollar figures attached.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa, Alberta agree to work on homeless deal after spat'
Ottawa, Alberta agree to work on homeless deal after spat
Trending Now

Edmonton Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault says the only way to tackle homelessness is if all levels of government work together, and this agreement is a significant step toward that goal.

“Eliminating chronic homelessness is everybody’s business, and it’s going to take a co-ordinated effort to get it done,” Boissonnault said Tuesday.

“With today’s announcement, we’re going to see that fewer people than ever are going to call the streets home.”

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices