Canada

Guelph students record with Canadian rock band Triumph for Music Monday

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 11, 2025 2:32 pm
1 min read
The students in the MADE Urban Arts program received SHSM certifications with the help of recent graduates from the Metalworks Institute. View image in full screen
The students in the MADE Urban Arts program received SHSM certifications with the help of recent graduates from the Metalworks Institute. Submitted/Lane Osborne
Guelph high schoolers have now been in the same recording studio as musicians Prince, David Bowie and Drake.

On Friday, Guelph Collegiate Institute’s Made Urban Arts program performed and recorded background vocals with members of the rock band Triumph for a new version of the song Hold On for Music Monday.

Teacher Lane Osborne said the students recorded that morning at MetalWorks Studios in Mississauga, Ont.

“Even if they didn’t know who Triumph was, as soon as we started looking at the list of people who have recorded at MetalWorks, they’re like, ‘This is crazy,'”

Music Monday, scheduled for May 5, was created by the Canadian Coalition of Music Education to recognize and celebrate music education in school.

The coalition invited the GCVI chamber choir to record the song at MetalWorks. Once students wrapped up recording in the morning, Osborne said they participated in workshops throughout the afternoon.

Osborne said it was the first time some of the students have had an experience like this.

She said it meant a lot to her.

“It is incredibly meaningful for me as a music educator because I get to instill in the kids that there is purpose behind their talent. And that if they have had a positive experience in arts education, that they need to advocate for that and make sure that other kids down the line have the same opportunities as they did,” she said.

 

