3 taken to hospital after St. Boniface apartment fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 10:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What does Scooby do? Winnipeg’s fire dog lends a helping paw'
What does Scooby do? Winnipeg’s fire dog lends a helping paw
RELATED: After about six months on the job, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic's K-9 fire investigator, Scooby, has gotten a paw-formance review. And as Daisy Woelk reports, despite his short tenure - the pup has been a huge help to the department – Nov 22, 2024
An apartment fire in St. Boniface sent three people to hospital Monday night, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Langevin Street just before 8:30 p.m. and were able to get the blaze under control within 45 minutes.

Although everyone in the building was able to safely escape before fire crews arrived, three were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

City social and animal services were at the scene to help displaced residents and their pets.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Early Tuesday morning, just before 6 a.m., firefighters tackled a mixed residential and commercial building fire in the 200 block of Polson Avenue.

No one was injured in that incident.

Click to play video: '‘I didn’t realize how much it affected me’: House fire survivor urges safety planning'
‘I didn’t realize how much it affected me’: House fire survivor urges safety planning
