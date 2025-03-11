3 taken to hospital after St. Boniface apartment fire

An apartment fire in St. Boniface sent three people to hospital Monday night, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.
Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Langevin Street just before 8:30 p.m. and were able to get the blaze under control within 45 minutes.
Although everyone in the building was able to safely escape before fire crews arrived, three were taken to hospital in unstable condition.
City social and animal services were at the scene to help displaced residents and their pets.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Early Tuesday morning, just before 6 a.m., firefighters tackled a mixed residential and commercial building fire in the 200 block of Polson Avenue.
No one was injured in that incident.
