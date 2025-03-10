North Van RV encampment a ‘safety concern’ for some, but residents want to be left alone

Send this page to someone via email

A makeshift and growing RV Park just off Highway 1 in North Vancouver is the source of growing worry for neighbours and the city.

About a dozen people are living in RVs and temporary structures on the site known as Bowser Island.

William Cook is a resident of Bowser Island and told Global News that he used to park near CRAB Park in downtown Vancouver, but when the community got too large he said they moved to Bowser Island.

“It’s been 10 years since anybody’s used this land for anything other than this,” he said.

Cook said he has been living there for about a year and chooses to live in an RV.

“It’s hard to make ends meet in this city, it’s a super expensive city to live in,” he added. “Not everybody living in an RV is a terrible person or a menace to society.”

Neighbours told Global News that access to this site requires a dangerous turn-off across the busy highway, and the property, which used to have homes on it, does not currently have water, power or sewage service.

“For us, it’s primarily an issue of safety,” Colin Metcalfe with the Pemberton Heights Community Association said. “We see vehicles come in and out of that area, there used to be homes in that area, they were removed because of the safety concern and now we continue to see RVs and cars go in and out of that area.”

He said there have been some close calls and they are concerned a serious or fatal accident could happen one day.

The turnoff for Bowser Island is located just off the Capilano Road exit eastbound off the Upper Levels Hwy. Metcalfe said people coming off the highway at high speeds might not have enough reaction time to stop or go around a stopped vehicle or RV waiting to turn.

“You do have to cross a double yellow line to get into that neighbourhood,” Metcalfe said.

Cook thinks that officials are coming up with excuses to bring attention to the community so they can get rid of them.

“Me and my little bit of mess here (is) a safety issue compared to the big picture?” Cook said. “I don’t see it. I don’t see me causing any new avenues of concern for anybody.”

The land is owned by the B.C. Transportation Ministry and Minister Mike Farnworth said planning is underway to move the campers and then clean up and secure the site.

“It’s about finding them an alternative place to go,” Farnworth said.

“And that’s what Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing is doing. When that is done, then there will be restrictions or a gate placed.”