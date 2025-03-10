Night-capable drone opens ‘whole new world’ for Vancouver Island search-and-rescue team

Send this page to someone via email

A search-and-rescue team on Vancouver Island is using made-in-B.C. technology it says is a “game changer” for search operations.

Vancouver Island’s Arrowsmith Search and Rescue has obtained provincial approval to operate a new all-weather drone armed with both thermal and zoom capabilities.

“The biggest advantage to us is nighttime operations,” Arrowsmith SAR president Nick Rivers said.

“Previously, our helicopter search operations had to end at daylight, so now being able to search at night time is a whole new world opening up for us.”

0:37 Drone helps rescue 3 skiers lost in the dark near Sun Peaks

Currently, North Shore Rescue is the only SAR team in B.C. with a helicopter certified to operate at night, making drones like this one a valuable tool to other teams.

Story continues below advertisement

The intermediate-sized drone is equipped with a software package designed by Squamish-based Eagle Eyes. The team has been using it on tasks since it got the provincial green light in late February.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Arrowsmith SAR search manager Ken Nedem said the team currently has four people fully trained to use the drone, which is kept charged and packed with one of their trucks for rapid deployment.

He said that can also give the team aerial capability during daytime tasks, even if a helicopter can’t access the area.

2:02 Innovative B.C. technology company tests wildfire suppression with drones

“We’ve been on tasks where in the search area the weather is OK to fly but the helicopter just can’t get there because it’s socked in every way they try, it’s good for that,” he said.

While the team says the drone has already expanded its capabilities, they are now fundraising to upgrade to an even more powerful unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“The drone we have now does have a thermal ability and has a zoom capability to it. It is an all-weather drone, so we are able to fly in rain and fairly windy conditions,” Rivers said.

“The drone we are really looking at has twice the resolution on the thermal camera and twice the zoom capability on the visual camera and has the ability for the searchlight to look straight down.”

Arrowsmith SAR’s current drone is worth about $18,000 fully outfitted.

They’re now hoping to raise the $60,000 necessary to buy the larger and more powerful unit.