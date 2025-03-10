5 Ontario men charged after $100K worth of cigarettes stolen from corner stores

Send this page to someone via email

Police say five men from the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in an investigation into commercial break-ins that saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in thefts in Guelph, Ont., and other areas.

Guelph police say the investigation that began in December involves break-ins at nine convenience stores and one auto repair shop in the city.

They say large quantities of cigarettes and lottery scratch tickets were taken from the convenience stores and two vehicles were stolen from the auto repair shop, then used as transportation to and from additional break-and-enter locations.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police identified the suspects in February and March and executed six search warrants throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Four men were arrested while a fifth man was already in custody on other matters.

Police say they recovered approximately 6,500 packs of cigarettes valued at $100,000 and more than 800 lottery scratch tickets believed to be stolen, along with $10,000 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

Ski masks and break-in tools were also seized, they say.

Five men from Toronto and Brampton, aged 24 to 37, face dozens of charges including break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, disguise with intent, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failure to comply with court-imposed orders.

Police say they were able to connect this group of suspects to 10 break-ins in Waterloo Region and two in London, Ont.

They say the investigation is ongoing.