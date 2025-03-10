Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5 Ontario men charged after $100K worth of cigarettes stolen from corner stores

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2025 3:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nanaimo teen stops corner story robbery'
Nanaimo teen stops corner story robbery
RELATED: Nanaimo teen stops corner story robbery – Feb 3, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say five men from the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in an investigation into commercial break-ins that saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in thefts in Guelph, Ont., and other areas.

Guelph police say the investigation that began in December involves break-ins at nine convenience stores and one auto repair shop in the city.

They say large quantities of cigarettes and lottery scratch tickets were taken from the convenience stores and two vehicles were stolen from the auto repair shop, then used as transportation to and from additional break-and-enter locations.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police identified the suspects in February and March and executed six search warrants throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Four men were arrested while a fifth man was already in custody on other matters.

Police say they recovered approximately 6,500 packs of cigarettes valued at $100,000 and more than 800 lottery scratch tickets believed to be stolen, along with $10,000 in cash.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Ski masks and break-in tools were also seized, they say.

Five men from Toronto and Brampton, aged 24 to 37, face dozens of charges including break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, disguise with intent, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failure to comply with court-imposed orders.

Police say they were able to connect this group of suspects to 10 break-ins in Waterloo Region and two in London, Ont.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices