3 BC Conservatives to be Independents in the legislature

A group of three former BC Conservative legislators have announced they will sit as Independents in the provincial legislature.

Dallas Brodie was kicked out of the party on Friday over her comments about residential schools, and Jordan Kealy and Tara Armstrong left the party saying Leader John Rustad had abandoned the truth.

Armstrong told reporters outside the legislature today that Rustad “caved to the woke liberals who have infiltrated the party.”

She says no one was surprised when New Democrat Premier David Eby attacked Dallas Brody for telling the truth about Kamloops, but Rustad’s “cowardly decision stabbed her in the back revealed just how corrupt he has become.”

