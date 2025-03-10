Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

3 BC Conservatives to be Independents in the legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2025 12:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'MLA booted from B.C. Conservatives over residential school comments, 2 more quit'
MLA booted from B.C. Conservatives over residential school comments, 2 more quit
B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad has booted an outspoken MLA from his party. Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie is no longer welcome in his caucus after she was recorded on video mocking victims of residential schools. As Keith Baldrey reports, there is now news of other party members resigning.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A group of three former BC Conservative legislators have announced they will sit as Independents in the provincial legislature.

Dallas Brodie was kicked out of the party on Friday over her comments about residential schools, and Jordan Kealy and Tara Armstrong left the party saying Leader John Rustad had abandoned the truth.

Armstrong told reporters outside the legislature today that Rustad “caved to the woke liberals who have infiltrated the party.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She says no one was surprised when New Democrat Premier David Eby attacked Dallas Brody for telling the truth about Kamloops, but Rustad’s “cowardly decision stabbed her in the back revealed just how corrupt he has become.”

Click to play video: 'Uncertain future for BC Conservatives after sudden caucus departures'
Uncertain future for BC Conservatives after sudden caucus departures
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

More coming.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices