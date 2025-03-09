Montrealers denounce Donald Trump for “betrayal” of U.S. friends, allies

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters flooded several blocks in downtown Montreal on Saturday, chanting “shame on you” on the doorstep of the United States Consulate.

It was one of more than a dozen demonstrations held across Quebec to mark International Women’s Day and denounce the American government’s attacks on women’s rights and Canada’s sovereignty.

In Montreal, many wore red, symbolic of both blood and love. Some donned signs displaying the Canadian maple leaf.

A few wore robes reminiscent of The Handmaid’s Tale, a dystopian novel in which women are subjugated by the governing regime.

Others carried signs comparing U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to that of Nazi Germany.

Protesters locked arms as eight minutes of silence was observed.

In a message addressed to Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and Trump ally Elon Musk, protest organizer Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette denounced the U.S. administration.

“You are not kings. We are not handmaids,” she said.

Sharing the stage with Barbeau-Lavalette, fellow organizer at Mères au Front, Laure Waridel, took aim at the U.S. government’s rollback on women’s reproductive rights and treatment of the country’s neighbours.

“Shame on you for your treatment of women,” she said, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning the constitutional right to abortion in 2022.

“Shame on you for your betrayal of your friends and allies,” Waridel added, accusing the Trump administration of “siding with murderers and despots” and undermining democracy.

“You can try to intimidate us with us with trade wars, (but) we’ll never become your 51st state,” she said and called for Canadians to resist the rise of the American far-right authoritarianism and to boycott American products.

Elsewhere, protesters demonstrated in front the of U.S. consulates in Quebec City as well as the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa. Protests were also held in Sherbrooke, Joliette, Victoriaville and Saguenay, Que.

American-born Jill Oviatt was one of the protesters braving the frigid temperature in Montreal. Wearing a Canada toque, she said she felt the need to take to the streets and stand up for her adopted country.

“I want to protect Canada, not just protect the United States … from what is clearly a power grab in trying to take over this wonderful, beautiful country,” she said, holding up a sign that called Donald Trump and Elon Musk fascists and compared them to ticks.

"I am here today because there's an attack on women, there's an attack on minorities, there's an attack on people who aren't billionaires," Oviatt said.

Wearing a pussyhat, Caroline Plaat pointed to the sign she was holding to describe what message she wanted to send: “Ta yeule Trump,” it read in French, which translates to “shut up, Trump.”

Plaat said she was motivated to come out and be among others who want to resist what the Trump administration represents.

“I’ve never felt more threatened. All our liberties are threatened right now, especially for women but (also) for the LGBTQ community,” she said.

Since returning to office, Trump has signed a host of executive orders targeting the transgender community, including a ban on transgender athletes participating in girl’s and women’s sports.

“I really want to feel I’m not alone,” said Plaat. “There are a lot of people just like me still believing in peace and love.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2025.