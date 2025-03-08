Phillies hold off Blue Jays late to win 5-4

See more sharing options

CLEARWATER – The Philadelphia Phillies took an early 5-0 lead and held on to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Saturday in spring training action.

J.T. Realmuto got things started for the Phillies in the second inning when he singled to score Alec Bohm. Bryson Stott followed suit with an RBI single of his own, bringing home Max Kepler.

Kyle Schwarber sealed the scoring in the second with a line drive single to right field that drove in Realmuto.

In the third, Bohm homered to centre field before Brandon Marsh singled to score Kepler.

The Blue Jays answered in the fourth inning when Addison Barger nailed a solo shot to centre field. Alan Roden fired a solo homer of his own in the sixth, also going to centre field.

In the ninth, Eddinson Paulino hit a two-run shot to centre field that also scored Ali Sánchez. Rainer Nunez got on base with a single with one out, but Alex De Jesus hit a flyout and Dasan Brown struck out swinging to end Toronto’s chances at a comeback win.

Bowden Francis gave up seven hits and five runs in 2 2/3 innings of work as the starter for the Jays. He also walked three batters and struck out four.

Taijuan Walker surrendered four hits, one run and got three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings starting on the mound for the Phillies.

Toronto continues spring training action against Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2025.