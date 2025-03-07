2 more Metro Vancouver measles cases confirmed, both linked to travel

British Columbia health officials have identified two additional travel-related cases of measles in Metro Vancouver, both linked to a third case reported on Thursday.
All three people were members of the same group who had recently travelled to Southeast Asia, Fraser Health said Friday.
Public health officials are reaching out directly to anyone known to have been exposed to the virus, it said.
But the health authority has also released a series of locations where the public may have been exposed:
- Korean Airlines Flight 75 from Seoul, Korea to Vancouver, Canada on Feb. 17, 2025, departing at 10:50 p.m. and arriving at 3:20 p.m.
- Vancouver International Airport (YVR) from 3:20 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. , on Feb. 17, 2025
- Pricesmart, 9899 Austin Rd, Burnaby, BC V3J 1N4 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 20, 2025.
- Pricesmart, 9899 Austin Rd, Burnaby, BC V3J 1N4 1N4 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2025.
- Big Way Hot Pot, 2929 Barnet Hwy, Unit 2660, Coquitlam, BC V3B 5R5 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2025.
- Royal Columbian Hospital Emergency Department from 2:30 p.m. on March 3, 2025, to 2:30 a.m. on March 4, 2025.
Anyone who was potentially exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for up to three weeks from the exposure date.
Anyone who develops symptoms should let their health care provider know before they visit, to ensure proper precautions are in place.
Measles symptoms include fever, dry cough, runny nose, and red eyes; followed a few days later by a rash that usually starts on the face and spreads rapidly down to the rest of the body.
Most Canadians are immune due to vaccination or prior natural infection. People who haven’t received two doses of the vaccine or who have never had measles are at risk.
