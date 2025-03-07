Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Funding for Ice District development reflects aim to be fair to Alberta’s 2 biggest cities: Smith

By Matthew Scace The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2025 4:25 pm
WATCH ABOVE: A news conference was held on Friday about a new downtown revitalization plan for Edmonton. Jasmine King reports.
Edmonton is getting an influx of public dollars to expand its entertainment district, two years after the province committed hundreds of millions for a new arena in Calgary,

The Alberta government is working with the City of Edmonton and Edmonton Oilers owners to build a $408-million event park next to Rogers Place, which opened in 2016.

  • Rendering of the event space planned to be built near Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton.

The government is to contribute about $183 million to build the park and to demolish Northlands Coliseum, the former home of the Oilers where they hoisted their many Stanley Cups through the 1980s.

Click to play video: 'Alberta budget commits $106M to Coliseum demo, Edmonton Ice District growth'
Alberta budget commits $106M to Coliseum demo, Edmonton Ice District growth
In Calgary, the province is footing a nearly $300-million bill for upgrades around the arena that is to replace the Scotiabank Saddledome, including an underpass and improvements to nearby public spaces.

Another $55 million is to go toward building the new $926-million home for the Calgary Flames.

Premier Danielle Smith says the Edmonton project is a testament to her desire to be “ruthlessly fair” in how money is spent between the two big cities.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Saddledome replacement may hinge on Alberta politics'
Calgary Saddledome replacement may hinge on Alberta politics

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

