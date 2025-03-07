Funding for Ice District development reflects aim to be fair to Alberta’s 2 biggest cities: Smith

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton is getting an influx of public dollars to expand its entertainment district, two years after the province committed hundreds of millions for a new arena in Calgary,

The Alberta government is working with the City of Edmonton and Edmonton Oilers owners to build a $408-million event park next to Rogers Place, which opened in 2016.

The government is to contribute about $183 million to build the park and to demolish Northlands Coliseum, the former home of the Oilers where they hoisted their many Stanley Cups through the 1980s.

In Calgary, the province is footing a nearly $300-million bill for upgrades around the arena that is to replace the Scotiabank Saddledome, including an underpass and improvements to nearby public spaces.

Another $55 million is to go toward building the new $926-million home for the Calgary Flames.

Premier Danielle Smith says the Edmonton project is a testament to her desire to be “ruthlessly fair” in how money is spent between the two big cities.

