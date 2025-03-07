Evander Kane to stay on injured reserve for rest of NHL regular season: Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have provided clarity on the status of forward Evander Kane, who has yet to play this season because of injuries.

“After further consultation with team medical staff, it has been determined that forward Evander Kane will not be ready to return to action for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season,” the Oilers announced in a statement issued Friday afternoon. “As a result, he will remain on LTIR (long-term injured reserve).”

The 33-year-old veteran underwent successful abdominal surgery last September and he continues to rehab from the surgery in Edmonton “under the supervision of the club’s medical staff,” the Oilers said.

While the hockey world was buzzing with anticipation about which NHL players would be on the move Friday ahead of the league’s NHL trade deadline, many Oilers fans have been wondering whether Kane, a power forward who helped Edmonton reach last year’s Stanley Cup final, would play in the regular season, the playoffs or at all this season.

With Kane on LTIR, his US$5.125-million salary will not count against the Oilers’ salary cap.

In 930 career regular season games in the NHL, Kane has scored 326 goals and put up 617 points. In 76 career playoff games, he has scored 26 goals and put up 43 points.

In January, Kane spoke to the media about his progress after undergoing knee surgery.

“My focus has been getting back to 100 per cent,” he said on Jan. 10. “That’s why I got the procedure done yesterday, so I could feel 100 per cent when I get back and there are no issues moving forward.

“Whenever I’m 100 per cent. I will make myself available to play hockey.

“We’re not there today. I’m not exactly sure what date that will be, but what I can promise everybody is that I’m doing everything I can to make sure that’s as soon as possible.”

In the fall of 2024, Kane underwent abdominal surgery to repair both abductors, two hernias, and two abdominal tears.

Ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Oilers announced early Friday that the club had acquired veteran defenceman Jake Walman in a trade with the San Jose Sharks.

Earlier in the week, the Oilers acquired gritty forwards Trent Frederic and Max Jones via a three-team trade.

–with files from The Canadian Press