Edmonton high school teacher charged with sexual assault after girl comes forward

A teacher at a north Edmonton high school has been accused of inappropriate behaviour with a minor, including sexual assault.

The Edmonton Police Service said on Feb. 8, it was reported to police that a girl had been sexually assaulted by a 32-year-old man on a number of occasions between February 2024 and January of this year.

While the man was reportedly teaching classes at M.E. LaZerte School in north Edmonton at the time of the assaults, the youth who came forward was not a student at his school. Police did not say what high school he taught at, however the Edmonton Public School District acknowledged the situation.

“Edmonton Public Schools is aware of charges laid against a teacher at M.E. LaZerte School. We are co-operating with police as they investigate,” EPSB said in a statement on Friday.

“The safety and well-being of students is at the core of our commitment as a school division; it’s a responsibility we take extremely seriously.”

Edmonton public said the teacher is no longer at the school and it had no other details to share. The staff list for the high school has been taken down.

On March 6, Dylan James Shott, 32, was arrested and charged with luring of a child, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.

Sexual interference charges are laid when police believe a suspect has touched a person who is under the age of consent — in Canada that’s under 16 years old — for a sexual purpose.

Police said Shott was released on conditions, including not to have contact or communication with anyone under 16, not to go to any public swimming area, school, daycare, playground, youth shelter or public library and to not access any online dating sites.