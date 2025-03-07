Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton high school teacher charged with sexual assault after girl comes forward

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 4:44 pm
1 min read
Dylan James Shott, 32, was arrested and charged with luring of a child, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference in Edmonton in March 2025. View image in full screen
Dylan James Shott, 32, was arrested and charged with luring of a child, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference in Edmonton in March 2025. Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A teacher at a north Edmonton high school has been accused of inappropriate behaviour with a minor, including sexual assault.

The Edmonton Police Service said on Feb. 8, it was reported to police that a girl had been sexually assaulted by a 32-year-old man on a number of occasions between February 2024 and January of this year.

While the man was reportedly teaching classes at M.E. LaZerte School in north Edmonton at the time of the assaults, the youth who came forward was not a student at his school. Police did not say what high school he taught at, however the Edmonton Public School District acknowledged the situation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Edmonton Public Schools is aware of charges laid against a teacher at M.E. LaZerte School. We are co-operating with police as they investigate,” EPSB said in a statement on Friday.

“The safety and well-being of students is at the core of our commitment as a school division; it’s a responsibility we take extremely seriously.”

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton public said the teacher is no longer at the school and it had no other details to share. The staff list for the high school has been taken down.

Trending Now

On March 6, Dylan James Shott, 32, was arrested and charged with luring of a child, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.

Sexual interference charges are laid when police believe a suspect has touched a person who is under the age of consent — in Canada that’s under 16 years old — for a sexual purpose.

Police said Shott was released on conditions, including not to have contact or communication with anyone under 16, not to go to any public swimming area, school, daycare, playground, youth shelter or public library and to not access any online dating sites.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices