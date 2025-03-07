Moosehead beer taps into the tariff war with the ‘Presidential Pack’

Send this page to someone via email

If the first few weeks of U.S. President Donald Trump’s time in office are any indication of what lies ahead for Canadians, some may want to take advantage of a new offering by one of our breweries.

Moosehead Breweries introduced a new Presidential Pack on Friday, which is a giant crate of 1,461 cans of lager, one for every single day Trump is in office.

“If the start of 2025 has taught us anything, it’s that it will take determination to weather four years of political uncertainty—and what better way to make it through each day than with a truly Canadian beer,” Karen Grigg, director of marketing at Moosehead Breweries, said in a release.

The ultimate Canadian salute to America is available for $3,490 plus tax and deposit, with the latter working out to another $146.10.

Unfortunately for some, the Presidential Pack is only available to residents of Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. For people who live in those provinces, the crate will be delivered to your doorstep.

A spokesperson for the New Brunswick-based brewery told Global News that purchasers will also be allowed to keep the packaging as well.

They said the company believes that the offering is a reward for Canadian’s patience as they continue to deal with the onslaught of tariff news.

“Our thoughts were that Moosehead has been around for 158 years and has seen a lot in its history,” the spokesperson said in an email. “They’ve learned that obstacles are opportunities to show the world what we’re capable of – which felt fitting right now.

“All of this patience in getting through the turbulent news cycle deserves a reward — and what better reward than a truly Canadian beer?”

The company also asks that purchasers consume responsibly.

“While we can’t predict how the next four years will go, we have a feeling that this large pack will come in handy,” Grigg said.