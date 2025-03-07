Menu

Economy

B.C.’s film industry optimistic despite tariff uncertainty

By Amy Judd & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 11:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hollywood North hoping to weather trade trouble'
Hollywood North hoping to weather trade trouble
The B.C. film industry says it is well-placed to avoid most of the impact of Trump's trade war with Canada. Travis Prasad reports.
Despite the uncertainty caused by Donald Trump‘s trade war, there remains optimism about the future in Hollywood North.

The B.C. film industry says the low Canadian dollar and a suite of tax breaks and incentives continue to draw productions, as do the highly skilled workforce, studio infrastructure and breathtaking locations.

The locations are also the centre of the industry’s new Cineventure Campaign, which guides visitors to where their favourite series and movies were shot.

“We have world-class crew, infrastructure, studios and again, just the landscape for British Columbia,” Marnie Gee, the B.C. film commissioner, said.

“And you put that together with the change to the incentive program that was announced this week, as well as … the strong support from the communities, and I think that’s going to be the game-changer for us.”

The B.C. film industry contributed about $2 billion to the provincial economy, employing about 26,000 full-time workers.

But it is still recovering from the 2023 writers’ strike and a global reduction in projects.

“The industry wants to be here,” Spencer Chandra Herbert, the minister of tourism, arts, culture and sports, said.

“There’s not a tariff on film and TV as far as we’ve been able to determine.”

