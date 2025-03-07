Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s unemployment rate remains steady amid tariff uncertainty

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 8:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Where Trump’s trade war stands after some tariffs lifted'
Where Trump’s trade war stands after some tariffs lifted
WATCH ABOVE: Where Trump's trade war stands after some tariffs lifted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Employers in Canada added 1,100 jobs across sectors in Canada last month, even as the country grapples with uncertainty around U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The unemployment rate was steady at 6.6 per cent in February, remaining unchanged from January.

The employment rate rose in the retail and wholesale sector (1.7 per cent) as well as finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing (1.1 per cent).

However, some sectors, such as transportation and warehousing saw job losses (2.1 per cent).

February was the first full month since the inauguration of Trump, a period which has seen great uncertainty on the Canada-U.S. trade relationship.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It was also the period when a 30-day pause on threatened tariffs went into effect, with those tariffs hitting on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Donald Trump suspends tariffs on Canada and Mexico'
Donald Trump suspends tariffs on Canada and Mexico
Trending Now

Economists called it “the most significant trade shock” since the 1930s.

However, Trump on Thursday temporarily waived tariffs on some, but not all, products from Canada and Mexico, specifically those that fall under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

A Royal Bank of Canada outlook on the North American labour market said the uncertainty was enough to impact employment numbers.

“Tariff uncertainty alone (without actual tariff hikes implemented) won’t be enough to fuel layoffs, but it could slow hiring. Job postings on indeed.com edged lower in February after rising in December and January,” the report said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices