Politics

BC Conservative slams ‘super angry’ Indigenous caucus-mate over residential school criticism

By Marcy Nicholson The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2025 4:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Conservative MLA stands by controversial online posts'
BC Conservative MLA stands by controversial online posts
RELATED: A BC Conservative MLA is standing by her online posts on the weekend surrounding the language used when talking about unmarked graved at former residential schools. Conservative Leader John Rustad says he has asked her to remove the posts but she's keeping them up. Richard Zussman has more. – Feb 24, 2025
British Columbia’s Opposition attorney general critic has railed against members of her own party in a row over residential schools, including a “super angry” Indigenous colleague she says “joined the NDP” to call her out.

Dallas Brodie’s apparent reference to B.C. Conservative house leader A’aliya Warbus comes after Brodie said in a social media post last month that “zero” child burials had been confirmed at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Click to play video: 'BC Conservative leader responds to MLA’s support of lawyer in residential school legal debate'
BC Conservative leader responds to MLA’s support of lawyer in residential school legal debate

Brodie says in a new video posted on social media that the “most vociferous hatred” she received as a result came from her own party, and that some of her colleagues “belong in the NDP.”

Warbus, who was visibly upset when asked about the video outside the legislative chamber, says that if her party can’t get on the same page on residential schools then she doesn’t know why she’s sacrificing her time to be a political representative.

Click to play video: 'More division in BC Conservative party'
More division in BC Conservative party

Conservative Leader John Rustad, who unsuccessfully asked Brodie last month to delete the original post, says that while it’s important for his members to express themselves, he doesn’t support them “attacking” others.

B.C. Premier David Eby applauded Warbus for her “integrity” for standing by residential school survivors during question period in the legislature, saying “despicable things” were taking place and Warbus was right to call them out.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

