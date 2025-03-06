BC Conservative slams ‘super angry’ Indigenous caucus-mate over residential school criticism

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s Opposition attorney general critic has railed against members of her own party in a row over residential schools, including a “super angry” Indigenous colleague she says “joined the NDP” to call her out.

Dallas Brodie’s apparent reference to B.C. Conservative house leader A’aliya Warbus comes after Brodie said in a social media post last month that “zero” child burials had been confirmed at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

1:46 BC Conservative leader responds to MLA’s support of lawyer in residential school legal debate

Brodie says in a new video posted on social media that the “most vociferous hatred” she received as a result came from her own party, and that some of her colleagues “belong in the NDP.”

Story continues below advertisement

Warbus, who was visibly upset when asked about the video outside the legislative chamber, says that if her party can’t get on the same page on residential schools then she doesn’t know why she’s sacrificing her time to be a political representative.

1:59 More division in BC Conservative party

Conservative Leader John Rustad, who unsuccessfully asked Brodie last month to delete the original post, says that while it’s important for his members to express themselves, he doesn’t support them “attacking” others.

B.C. Premier David Eby applauded Warbus for her “integrity” for standing by residential school survivors during question period in the legislature, saying “despicable things” were taking place and Warbus was right to call them out.