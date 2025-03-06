Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

CNRL produces record number of barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q4

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2025 10:41 am
1 min read
Horizon Oil Sands bitumen extraction and upgrader plant, belonging to CNRL (Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.) near Fort McMurray, Ab. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. View image in full screen
Horizon Oil Sands bitumen extraction and upgrader plant, belonging to CNRL (Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.) near Fort McMurray, Alta., on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.14 billion, down from $2.63 billion a year earlier.

The oilsands company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 58.75 cents per share, up from 56.25 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Canadian Natural reported its profit amounted to 54 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $1.21 per diluted share in the last three months of 2023.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On an adjusted basis, the Canadian Natural reported a profit from operations of 93 cents per diluted, down from $1.17 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $9.47 billion, down from $9.55 billion.

The results came as it produced a record 1,470,428 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, up from 1,419,313 a year earlier.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta energy is Canada’s ‘secret weapon’ in fight against Trump tariffs, Smith says'
Alberta energy is Canada’s ‘secret weapon’ in fight against Trump tariffs, Smith says
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices