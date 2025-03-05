Carry the Kettle chief Scott Eashappie arrested for fraud

Send this page to someone via email

Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation chief Scott Eashappie has been arrested by File Hills First Nations Police Service for financial crimes.

According to a release from police, they say Eashappie is charged with fraud, theft, money laundering, and breach of trust.

Eashappie told Global News he has been in contact with his lawyer but would not comment on the issue further until more facts are laid out.

The chief was first elected in April 2022.

He scheduled to appear in Indian Head Provincial Court on May 6, 2025.