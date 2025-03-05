YWCA Saskatoon hosts International Women’s Day luncheon to discuss homelessness

To mark International Women’s Day, YWCA Saskatoon hosted an Empow-HER luncheon, bringing together inspirational women to talk about important issues in Saskatchewan.
The luncheon featured a panel of women including Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block, lawyer and advocate Aly Bear, Saskatoon Police Service Supt. Tonya Gresty and nurse practitioner Jeannie Coe.
As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, the panel focused on homelessness and what we can do to house those in need.
