Suspect arrested in February attack that put 83-year-old in hospital: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a violent robbery last month that put an 83-year-old woman in the hospital.

Officers were called to a scene on William Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Feb. 25, where they found the victim on the ground with lower-body injuries.

Police said the woman had been walking, with the help of a walker, when she was attacked by a man who stole property, including the walker and a purse, both of which were later recovered.

Police said the suspect continued to assault the woman after knocking her to the ground, and only stopped and ran away when a witness intervened.

Family members told Global Winnipeg after the attack that she had been punched and kicked, leaving her with a shattered pelvis and internal bleeding.

On Tuesday morning, police arrested a 27-year-old suspect at a Ross Avenue home. He has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with release conditions, and remains in custody.

The victim remains in hospital, police said, and is expected to need a lengthy rehabilitation to recover from her injuries.