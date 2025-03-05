Weak dollar, anger toward U.S. expected to give big boost to Quebec tourism industry

Send this page to someone via email

The weak Canadian dollar and the trade war with the United States is expected to boost Quebec’s tourism economy this year.

A major tourism association says it calculated that Quebecers who choose to vacation in the province instead of the United States will spend $1.5 billion in 2025.

Sébastien Benedict, with Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec, says that figure came from a Leger survey conducted for his group that showed 45 per cent of Quebec respondents said they had cancelled or will cancel travel plans to the U.S. this year.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

And among those who had cancelled or said they would, half of them planned to spend their tourism dollars in Quebec.

Many Quebecers have turned sour on the United States since President Donald Trump started threatening to annex Canada and make it the 51st state, and especially after he imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Yves Lalumière, CEO of Tourisme Montréal, says the city is planning a marketing strategy in the United States that will highlight the strength of the U.S. dollar — one American dollar is worth more than 1.44 Canadian dollars.

The Leger survey was conducted Feb. 14-16 involving slightly more than 1,000 web panel respondents in Quebec. The survey did not use a probabilistic sample and therefore does not have a margin of error.