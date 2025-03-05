Menu

Sports

Zary scores twice in 2 minutes as Flames beat Flyers 6-3

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 5, 2025 1:21 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Tuesday's game between the Flames and the Flyers.
Connor Zary scored twice and Nazem Kadri had a goal in a 1:52 stretch midway through the first period for a three-goal lead and the Calgary Flames beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The Flames also defeated the Flyers 6-3 on Oct. 12 in their only other meeting this season.

Yegor Sharangovich, MacKenzie Weegar and Matt Coronato also scored for Calgary. Dustin Wolf made 26 stops.

Noah Cates, Andrei Kuzmenko and Matvei Michkov scored for the Flyers.

The Flyers pulled Samuel Ersson after he gave up three goals on five shots in 9:32 and replaced him with Ivan Fedotov, who finished with 25 saves.

When Cates made it 3-1 in the first period, the Flames and Flyers had combined to score four times in 2:14 — the quickest four goals that have been scored in an NHL game this season.

Takeaways

The Flames had lost three straight, scoring a total of one goal in those setbacks. They made up for it with four goals in the first period.

The Flyers have won just three of five since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Key moment

Zary’s second goal at 9:32 of the first period, putting Calgary ahead 3-0.

Calgary Flames' Connor Zary, centre, scores a goal against Philadelphia Flyers' Samuel Ersson, left, and Cam York during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames’ Connor Zary, centre, scores a goal against Philadelphia Flyers’ Samuel Ersson, left, and Cam York during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Key stat

Flames defenceman Kevin Bahl played in his 200th career NHL game. He spent four seasons with the New Jersey Devils before being traded to the Flames in June.

Up next

Flames: Visit the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Flyers: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Calgary close-up: Flames push for the playoffs as NHL season resumes'
Calgary close-up: Flames push for the playoffs as NHL season resumes
© 2025 The Canadian Press

