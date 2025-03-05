Menu

Crime

3 people hurt, one seriously, in separate tow truck-related shootings in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 7:42 am
1 min read
Police at the scene of one of the shootings involving a tow truck driver at Lawrence and Warden avenues. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of one of the shootings involving a tow truck driver at Lawrence and Warden avenues. Megan King / Global News
Toronto Police say they are investigating two separate shootings, within an hour of each other, that saw three people injured in tow truck-related incidents.

Police said the first incident happened at a tow truck yard at Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

A man in his 50s was shot and is in life-threatening condition, while a second man in his 20s was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The second incident happened at a car wash station, just behind a gas station, near Lawrence and Warden avenues at around 11:20 p.m.

Police said a tow truck driver, a man in his 20s, was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Toronto Police told Global News it is too early in the investigation to determine if these incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

