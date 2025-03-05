3 people hurt, one seriously, in separate tow truck-related shootings in Toronto

See more sharing options

Toronto Police say they are investigating two separate shootings, within an hour of each other, that saw three people injured in tow truck-related incidents.

Police said the first incident happened at a tow truck yard at Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

A man in his 50s was shot and is in life-threatening condition, while a second man in his 20s was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The second incident happened at a car wash station, just behind a gas station, near Lawrence and Warden avenues at around 11:20 p.m.

Police said a tow truck driver, a man in his 20s, was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Toronto Police told Global News it is too early in the investigation to determine if these incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.