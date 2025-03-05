3 people hurt, one seriously, in separate tow truck-related shootings in Toronto

Toronto Police say they are investigating two separate shootings, within an hour of each other, that saw three people injured in tow truck-related incidents.
Police said the first incident happened at a tow truck yard at Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.
A man in his 50s was shot and is in life-threatening condition, while a second man in his 20s was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The second incident happened at a car wash station, just behind a gas station, near Lawrence and Warden avenues at around 11:20 p.m.
Police said a tow truck driver, a man in his 20s, was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for Toronto Police told Global News it is too early in the investigation to determine if these incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
