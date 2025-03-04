KF Aerospace celebrates women in aviation to attract more to workforce

Whether you’re setting your sights on the sky or keeping your feet on the ground, aviation can be an exciting career for anyone, but it has traditionally attracted more men than women.

The CEO and president of KF Aerospace, Tracy Medve, is climbing altitude to change that. Under her leadership the company that provides maintenance, engineering and modification services to air operators has grown their female work force, nearing its goal of 25 per cent by 2025.

“Women are good at attention to detail and they are good at multitasking and there are a lot of hard jobs in this industry and I think they bring a lot to the table as well,” said Medve.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Medve is a testament to her 40-year career in the industry that has earned her a spot in Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame. She will be one of the panelists sharing her story as well to hopefully draw more women to the industry.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not just about getting women into the industry, it’s about making sure that they understand that it is an industry that they can be in and they can have a great career and that they have a lot to offer the industry,” said Medve.

Another one of the panelists is Stacy Tober, who is a project supervisor and licensed aircraft maintenance engineer and has been climbing the ranks at KF Aerospace for 20 years.

“Anybody could become an aviation mechanic or structures technician or an avionics technician,” said Tober. “There are many different trades in aviation especially at KF Aerospace because we work in crews so it doesn’t matter if you are big or small.”

Tober and the panelists are marking International Women’s Day and the Women of Aviation World Wide Week on March 4 at the KF Centre for Excellence.