SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Peanut butter, coffee, orange juice: B.C. bracing for Trump tariff impacts

By Amy Judd & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted March 4, 2025 7:16 pm
1 min read
Shelves of orange juice at Publix, grocery store. View image in full screen
Shelves of orange juice at Publix, grocery store. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. Premier David Eby said on Tuesday that the province is taking action against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs of 25 per cent on all Canadian goods exported to the U.S.

Eby said that along with pulling red state liquor from government store shelves immediately, the province will be prioritizing B.C. and Canadian products for infrastructure projects and offering support to industries hit hardest by the tariffs.

“You want to send a message to the United States that there’s a pain to what you’re doing,” Werner Antweiler, a University of Economics professor told Global News.

“And we want to inflict that pain on you because you’re hurting us.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials are warning that Canada’s 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on nearly 1,300 U.S. goods could mean higher grocery bills, with items such as peanut butter, coffee and orange juice from the United States becoming more expensive immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

“Down the road you will see that for textiles and other consumer goods,” Antweiler said.

“Similarly down the road for bulkier, more expensive goods, like appliances and industrial goods.”

Click to play video: 'Eby says B.C.’s will retaliate to Trump tariffs by immediately targeting red state liquor products'
Eby says B.C.’s will retaliate to Trump tariffs by immediately targeting red state liquor products
Trending Now

B.C.’s salmon farming industry said most farm-raised salmon goes to U.S. consumers.

Stakeholders said in a statement that tariffs could slash demand by 40 per cent and cost nearly 1,200 jobs.

Ahead of the budget on Tuesday, Eby called for solidarity, asking British Columbians to buy local whenever possible.

He also said that if anyone had a choice on where to travel, he asked them not to spend their vacation money south of the border.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices