As B.C. stores pull red state liquor from shelves, Eby says tariff war will cost U.S.

Speaking ahead of the B.C. budget on Tuesday, Premier David Eby said these are “unusual times.”

Eby took the unusual step of interrupting B.C.’s budget lockup to address how the province will respond after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

“We didn’t ask for this fight that the president has brought to Canada and to British Columbia,” Eby said.

“But I’ll tell you this, we’re not going to shrink from it. The president wants to hurt Canadians if he wants to hurt British Columbians. Then we have no choice but to respond in kind to the United States.”

Eby said B.C.’s response is straightforward.

“It’s a message to Americans about what this is going to cost them,” he said.

“Everything from the cost of pasta to the cost of a home or a car, or to turn on the lights or to fill up a tank of gas, is going to go up in a way that is noticeable and significant for American families, for Americans who work in manufacturing the factories that you work in, the inputs that you use to make the things that are sold around the world have just become significantly less competitive.

“Your jobs will be taken by people living in countries other than the United States, who have access to the raw materials that Canada provides without tariffs.”

Eby said that effective immediately, all B.C. liquor stores will be pulling all liquor made in red states off the shelves.

“This is a deliberate decision to target red state liquor products,” he said.

Trump said a 25 per cent U.S. tariff will be placed on Canadian goods, while Canadian energy will face 10 per cent tariffs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Canada will be going ahead with 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs.

Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods, with $30 billion being applied immediately and the remaining $125 billion landing in 21 days.

“We know, though, that the best way to respond to the threat, well, now to the tariffs that are being imposed on us by the president is to grow our economy, to find ways to accelerate growth, even in the face of these tariffs,” Eby added.

“We have the resources that the world needs. Cheap, clean electricity, critical minerals, lumber, agricultural products, tourism experiences you can’t even imagine — it’s all right here in British Columbia.

“We are situated in a place that faces the major markets of the world across the Pacific. We’re the gateway to the Pacific for the entire country and the people of this province, of this country. We are strong. We are tough. We are resilient and we are exceptional. And we are ready to meet this moment.”

— with files from The Canadian Press