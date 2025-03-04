‘Don’t take it out on the American people’: Ford joins calls not to boo U.S. anthem

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has begged Canadians not to boo the American national anthem during sporting games as a tariff war between the two neighbouring nations exploded on Tuesday morning.
A trade battle between Canada and the United States has been brewing since before President Donald Trump was sworn in, with his threat to impose massive tariffs on both Canada and Mexico.
On Tuesday, the levies arrived as the U.S. added 25 per cent fees on the vast majority of Canadian imports.
Ford held a fiery news conference in response where he put into force retaliatory measures like removing U.S. alcohol from the LCBO but tried to draw a distinction between the American administration and its citizens.
“There’s one person there called Donald Trump that is short-sighted on this and the American people are going to pay the price, unfortunately — they’re good people, please don’t take it out on the American people,” he said.
For more than a month, Canadian fans at some sports games have expressed their anger at the economic threat by booing and jeering the Star-Spangled Banner. Games in the NHL and NBA hosted in Toronto and Montreal have seen the anthem booed, as well as during the recent 4 Nations Face-Off, which Canada ultimately won.
Get daily National news
After Canadians began to boo the U.S. anthem, there were scattered jeers during O Canada when it played as part of the 4 Nations Face-Off. That, Ford said, was also unacceptable.
“To my American friends, do not boo the Canadian national anthem — that’s crossing the line,” he said.
- Ontario responds to tariffs by removing U.S. alcohol, cancelling Starlink deal
- Read the transcript of Justin Trudeau’s response to Trump’s tariffs
- Trudeau vows Canada will ‘hit back hard’ after Trump launches trade war
- Alberta premier says she supports Trudeau’s response to Trump’s ‘foolish’ tariffs
Separately, WWE commentator Pat McAfee called Canada a “terrible country” over the weekend after the American anthem was again booed in Toronto, this time during the WWE Elimination Chamber.
Ford joined the chorus, calling for the booing to stop on Tuesday.
“Please, do not boo the national anthem in Canada and in the U.S.,” he said. “These are soldiers who fought for our freedoms, our democracies, our sovereignty that laid their lives on the line … Boo the referee, boo the players if you want — do not boo the American national anthem.”
The comments were part of Ford’s response to Trump’s tariffs — which were met with anger and frustration from leaders across the county
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau labelled the tariffs a “very dumb thing to do,” while Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said they were “foolish.”
Premiers and the prime minister have urged people to avoid American products where they can and make an active effort to support local, Canadian businesses.
Comments