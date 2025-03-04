Menu

Consumer

‘I’m not Elon Musk’: Winnipeg man defends Cybertruck purchase despite backlash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 4, 2025 1:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian man on a mission to sell his Teslas over disdain for Elon Musk'
Canadian man on a mission to sell his Teslas over disdain for Elon Musk
RELATED: A Quebec man says he's selling his two Teslas and cancelling his Cybertruck order because he now refuses to support Elon Musk – Feb 11, 2025
A Winnipeg man says owning a Tesla Cybertruck has led to vandalism and death threats, as trade war tensions increase between Canada and the U.S.

Telsa CEO Elon Musk has been criticized for, among other things, aligning himself with Donald Trump amid the U.S. president’s actions toward Canada — so much so that hundreds of thousands of Canadians signed a petition demanding Musk be stripped of his Canadian citizenship.

Nav Sahi, who said he had to spend several hours to remove “LOSER” graffiti on his Cybertruck, told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that owning the vehicle doesn’t mean he agrees with what’s happening between the U.S. and Canada.

“I’m not Elon Musk. I’m not Donald Trump. I’m not the one making those decisions,” Sahi said.

“I just like the technology. Some people are Ford guys, some people are Dodge guys, some people are Porsche guys … I’m a Tesla guy. I just fell in love with the technology five years back.”

Sahi said he put in an order two years ago when Cybertrucks first became available to order in Canada, and things have gone downhill since then, due to world events and Musk’s increasingly controversial political role.

He said he’s considered selling the truck, but would lose money on the deal. And while he understands the reasons behind the backlash, he feels that hate is not an answer — and that Canadians should be better than this.

“I’m actually getting death threats on social media… over a truck? We are Canadians. We are more tolerant toward each other. This is not how we are.

“If we judged everyone by the actions of the company’s CEO, we’d have to stop buying a lot of products.”

Click to play video: 'Gibsons car dealership faces blowback after putting Tesla Cybertruck up for sale'
Gibsons car dealership faces blowback after putting Tesla Cybertruck up for sale
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

