B.C. author launches petition to revoke Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A B.C. woman has started a petition asking the prime minister to revoke billionaire Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship.

Nanaimo resident and author Qualia Reed created the petition, which is being sponsored by NDP MP Charlie Angus.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It claims Musk’s activities in Donald Trump‘s administration have gone against Canada’s national interest and that he is working for a foreign government attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty.

Musk was born in South Africa but has Canadian citizenship through his mother, who was born in Regina.

Electronic petitions must have at least 500 signatures to be formally presented.

As of Monday morning, the petition has garnered more than 179,000 signatures.