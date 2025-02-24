Menu

Canada

B.C. author launches petition to revoke Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 24, 2025 11:53 am
A B.C. woman has started a petition asking the prime minister to revoke billionaire Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship.

Nanaimo resident and author Qualia Reed created the petition, which is being sponsored by NDP MP Charlie Angus.

It claims Musk’s activities in Donald Trump‘s administration have gone against Canada’s national interest and that he is working for a foreign government attempting to erase Canadian sovereignty.

Musk was born in South Africa but has Canadian citizenship through his mother, who was born in Regina.

Electronic petitions must have at least 500 signatures to be formally presented.

As of Monday morning, the petition has garnered more than 179,000 signatures.

