‘An attack on Canada’: N.B. premier reacts to U.S. tariffs, how province will respond

Maritime premiers are reacting to the first round of U.S. tariffs.

As of Tuesday, a sweeping 25 per cent tariff has been imposed on all goods going into the United States from both Canada and Mexico, with a 10 per cent tariff on Canada’s energy exports.

In response, Canada has hit back with an initial 25 per cent tariff on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods, with additional tariffs on another $125 billion in American goods to come three weeks later, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

In New Brunswick, Premier Susan Holt said Trump’s “illegal, unjustified” tariffs will have a big impact in the province, where 92 per cent of exports go to the United States.

“These tariffs are an attack on Canada and on who we are, and they mark a turning point for our province and our country,” Holt said.

The New Brunswick government has already stopped buying American products and it is working to lift inter-provincial trade barriers, the premier said.

Luke Randall, the minister responsible for Opportunities NB, announced financial support to help large, export-focused companies maintain jobs and diversify their markets. The department will also offer loans of up to $5 million to companies hit hard by the tariffs.

“We know there remains a lot of uncertainty in New Brunswick, across Canada and globally, but I’m here to tell you that we are ready, and we have your back,” Randall said.

About half of New Brunswick’s exports to the U.S. are refined petroleum products from the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John — the largest refinery in Canada.

The non-profit Atlantica Centre for Energy says 80 per cent of the vehicles in New England fill up with fuel refined in Canada. As well, New Brunswick’s Crown-owned electric utility, NB Power, has long been the primary source of electricity for northern Maine, which is not directly connected to the U.S. electricity grid.

The centre says that every year, New England imports $10.2 billion worth of fuel oil, natural gas and electricity from Canada. The centre represents Irving Oil, NB Power, Nova Scotia Power, Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline, and several other energy-related businesses and organizations.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston had some strong words for the American president on Tuesday.

“Donald Trump is a short-sighted man who wields his power just for the sake of it, not having any consideration for the destructive impact of his decisions on both Canadians and Americans,” he said in a statement.

He said his Progressive Conservative government will respond by immediately barring American businesses from bidding on provincial contracts.

The premier said he is also looking into cancelling existing contracts with U.S. firms.

“It is impossible to properly describe the uncertainty and chaos that President Trump’s threat of tariffs and now actually imposing tariffs has caused for Canadians,” Houston said.

“We know tariffs are bad for people and businesses on both sides of the border. Unfortunately, some people need to touch the hot stove to learn, and while we cannot control or predict their behaviour, we can control how we respond.”

Houston said the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. is removing all U.S. alcohol from its shelves, and the government will double the tolls at the Cobequid Pass for American commercial vehicles travelling that stretch of northern highway that connects the province with New Brunswick.